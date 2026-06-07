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Royals' Noah Cameron: Resurgence continues in third win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cameron (3-4) notched the win Sunday against the Twins, allowing one unearned run on three hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

Cameron had posted a 5.55 ERA over his first seven starts of the year, but he's been a much different pitcher as of late. The 26-year-old southpaw has logged four quality starts across his previous five outings, during which he boasts a sparkling 1.80 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 31:3 K:BB covering 30 innings. Cameron, who now has an improved 3.84 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 63:17 K:BB over 65.2 frames overall, will hope to keep the good times rolling at home versus the Astros his next time out.

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