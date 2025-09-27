Cameron allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Friday.

Cameron did fine until the fifth inning, when the Athletics were able to collect four of their eight baserunners against him. A Jacob Wilson three-run double tied the game after Taylor Clarke had relieved Cameron, denying the rookie a chance to reach the 10-win mark. He ends 2025 with a 2.99 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 114:43 K:BB across 138.1 innings as well as a 9-7 record over 24 starts. While there were some bumps along the way, Cameron's pitched well enough to have an inside track for a rotation spot in 2026.