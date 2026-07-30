Royals' Noah Cameron: Stellar in no-decision

Cameron allowed just one hit and two walks across eight scoreless innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Twins. He struck out seven.

Cameron was nearly perfect Thursday, as he held the Twins without a hit through six innings before Ryan Jeffers led off the seventh with a single. Cameron has now held opponents scoreless in back-to-back starts, allowing just three hits across 13 innings in that span. The southpaw's lowered his ERA to 4.59 across 115.2 innings this season with a 1.34 WHIP and 107:39 K:BB. Cameron will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled as a rematch with Minnesota next week at home.