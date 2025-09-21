Cameron (9-7) earned the win in Saturday's contest against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 6.2 innings with five strikeouts.

The rookie southpaw reached the double-digit mark in quality starts, as he looked sharp in this 98-pitch performance, generating a respectable 12 whiffs. The only blemish on his line was a 437-foot solo homer given up to Dalton Varsho in the seventh, chasing Cameron from the game. The Central Arkansas product has been a steady fantasy contributor in the second half, putting up a 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 50:17 K:BB across 63.2 frames since the All-Star break. Cameron will look to continue his recent success in his next start, which is currently scheduled to come on the road against the Athletics next weekend.