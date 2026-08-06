Royals' Noah Cameron: Twirls another gem in sixth win

Cameron (6-8) notched the win Wednesday against Minnesota, allowing one run on two hits and one walk in eight innings. He struck out nine.

Cameron struck again Wednesday, spinning eight innings while giving up one run or zero in his second consecutive start. The left-hander has offered the Royals plenty of length as of late, throwing at least seven frames in four of his past five outings, and he's conceded just the aforementioned one run in his last three appearances to give him an improved 4.37 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 116:40 K:BB over 123.2 innings in 2026. Cameron will be looking to keep the good times rolling his next time out, but an unenviable task against the Dodgers in Los Angeles awaits him.