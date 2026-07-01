Royals' Noah Cameron: Unravels in third inning

Cameron (4-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Rays, allowing six runs on nine hits and three walks over 3.2 innings.

Cameron fell apart in the third inning, surrendering all six of his runs while allowing seven hits in the frame, including back-to-back home runs by Junior Caminero and Ryan Vilade. He returned for the fourth but was lifted after allowing two more singles. To make matters worse, Cameron failed to record a strikeout for the first time this season. The left-hander has now been hit hard in four straight starts, allowing at least seven hits in each outing while posting a 9.00 ERA. On the season, he owns a 4.95 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 75:25 K:BB across 83.2 innings. Cameron will seek to turn things around in his next start, scheduled against the Phillies at home.