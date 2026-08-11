Royals' Noah Cameron: Yields four runs Monday

Cameron allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Monday.

Cameron was staked to an early 3-0 lead before giving up two runs in the third inning. He still managed to hold the lead until the sixth, when he was charged with two more runs after he departed with two outs. It was a step back -- albeit against one of the league's best teams -- for Cameron, who entered Monday with three straight quality starts on his ledger, giving up just one run over 23 innings during that span. The left-hander lines up to make his next start on the road against the Angels.