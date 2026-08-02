Royals' Seth Lugo: Shaky control in seventh loss

Lugo (4-7) allowed five runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three over five-plus innings to take the loss versus the Rockies on Sunday.

Lugo just didn't have his control in place Sunday -- the five walks were a season high. He threw 52 of 99 pitches for strikes. Lugo's been prone to a few bad starts this season, though he had posted three consecutive quality starts prior to this outing. He's produced a 4.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 99:45 K:BB through 128.2 innings over 23 starts on the year. The 36-year-old is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Cubs in his next outing.