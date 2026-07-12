Royals' Seth Lugo: Six Ks in no-decision

Lugo took a no-decision Sunday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out six.

Just one of the hits allowed went for extra bases, though it was a two-run home run off the bat of Leody Taveras in the second inning. The 36-year-old right-hander looked spry to begin the campaign, posting a 1.15 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over his first five appearances, but he's limped to a 6.01 ERA and 1.65 WHIP while failing to produce a scoreless start across his last 14 outings. For the season, Lugo has a pedestrian 4.56 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 86:34 K:BB through 104.2 innings.