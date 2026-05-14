Lugo (1-3) took the loss against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings.

Lugo generated just three groundouts and five whiffs on 92 pitches during Wednesday's start. It was the fourth game in a row that he allowed at least 10 baserunners, and over that span he has produced a dreadful 7.59 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 21.1 innings. Lugo will look to turn things around in his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Red Sox.