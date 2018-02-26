Royals' Tyler Collins: Making spring debut
Collins (ribs) is starting in right field and batting fifth Monday against the Giants.
An intercostal issue kept Collins sidelined for the final two weeks of the 2017 season, but he's back at full health after taking the offseason to rest and recover. The 27-year-old is vying for an Opening Day role as a reserve outfielder for his new team, though he could spend the year as organizational depth given his unremarkable .235/.299/.380 career slash line over parts of four major-league seasons.
