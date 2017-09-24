Tigers' Tyler Collins: Dealing with intercostal issue
Collins is day-to-day with an intercostal injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Since returning to the majors from Triple-A Toledo on Sept. 11, Collins has hit .150 with a .517 OPS over nine games. He hadn't been seen much regular playing time and was primarily providing depth in the outfield.
