Collins was released by the Royals on Friday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Collins was released from his minor-league deal after hitting .132/.242/.132 through his first 18 games for Triple-A Omaha. The 27-year-old has hit .235/.299/.380 in 183 career major-league games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories