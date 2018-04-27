Tyler Collins: Released by Royals
Collins was released by the Royals on Friday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Collins was released from his minor-league deal after hitting .132/.242/.132 through his first 18 games for Triple-A Omaha. The 27-year-old has hit .235/.299/.380 in 183 career major-league games.
