Collins (ribs) cleared waivers and was outrighted off the Tigers' 40-man roster.

Collins saw regular playing time in the outfield to start the season in place of the injured J.D. Martinez, but he was sent back to the minors after hitting just .200/.288/.338 in 40 games. He earned a September promotion but failed to improve at the plate, ending his season with a .193/.278/.333 line in 169 plate appearances for the big club. Seeing as he passed through waivers unclaimed during the 2017 season, he'll likely settle for a minor-league deal for next year.