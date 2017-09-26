Tigers' Tyler Collins: Unavailable Tuesday
Collins (ribs) is unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Collins remains unavailable as he continues to deal with an intercostal issue. If he does return before the end of the regular season, he'll occupy a spot on the bench.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Dealing with intercostal issue•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Headed to majors•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Will rejoin big club Monday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Clears waivers, stays with organization•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Designated for assignment•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...