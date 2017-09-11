Collins' contract was purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

As planned, Collins is set to rejoin the big club Monday. Collins started the season in the majors and played 40 games for the Tigers, during which he hit just .200 with a .626 OPS. He's shown improvement with Toledo, where he slashed .288/.358/.462 over 74 games. In a corresponding move, the Tigers released Arcenio Leon.