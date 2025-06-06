Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Five hits, three RBI in twin bill
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino went 5-for-10 with three RBI as the Royals split Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.
Pasquantino had a four-hit effort, including a pair of RBI singles, in a 6-5 extra-inning loss in the first game before adding an RBI with a groundout in the nightcap. The first baseman warmed up in the second half of May, batting .365 (19-for-52) over his last 14 games of the month, and he's hit safely in four straight contests to begin June. Overall, he's at a .267/.319/.403 slash line with eight home runs, 36 RBI, 23 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple across 62 games this season.
