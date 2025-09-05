Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Pasquantino had cooled off after a stretch of nine homers in 14 games from Aug. 10-24. Entering Thursday, he had failed to log an extra-base hit while going 3-for-27 (.111) over his previous eight games. The first baseman has had a breakout year in power with 29 homers over 138 games, and he's added a .258/.320/.467 slash line, 96 RBI, 58 runs scored, 22 doubles, one triple and one stolen base while occupying a starting role.