Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Goes yard in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Angels.
Pasquantino had cooled off after a stretch of nine homers in 14 games from Aug. 10-24. Entering Thursday, he had failed to log an extra-base hit while going 3-for-27 (.111) over his previous eight games. The first baseman has had a breakout year in power with 29 homers over 138 games, and he's added a .258/.320/.467 slash line, 96 RBI, 58 runs scored, 22 doubles, one triple and one stolen base while occupying a starting role.
