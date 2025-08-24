Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 10-8 win over the Tigers.

Pasquantino provided the big blow in Kansas City's six-run third inning, a 429-foot blast off Jack Flaherty to extend the Royals' lead to 4-1. It's the sixth homer in seven games for Pasquantino, who had gone deep in five straight games before settling for a double Saturday. Pasquantino's posted a 1.507 OPS during his seven-game power surge, boosting his slash line to .264/.324/.480 with 28 homers, 92 RBI and 55 runs scored across 549 plate appearances this year.