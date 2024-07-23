Pasquantino went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Monday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pasquantino hit an RBI single and scored on a Salvador Perez home run in the third inning. It's been a decent but unspectacular July for Pasquantino -- he's batting .274 (17-for-62) with two extra-base hits and nine RBI over 15 contests this month. He's up to a .252/.312/.419 slash line with 11 home runs, 64 RBI, 43 runs scored, 22 doubles and two triples over 97 games this season as the Royals' starting first baseman. His best asset in 2024 has been a 13.2 percent strikeout rate, which has likely helped him prevent extended cold spells at the plate.