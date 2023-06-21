Pasquantino underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn labrum in his right shoulder, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Pasquantino was diagnosed with the season-ending labrum tear a couple weeks ago. He is aiming to be ready for the beginning of the 2024 campaign, though there probably won't be a clearer picture on his overall recovery timetable until the winter months. The 25-year-old first baseman finishes at a .247/.324/.437 slash line with nine homers and 26 RBI over 61 games in 2023.