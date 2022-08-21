Greinke was removed from Sunday's start against the Rays after the fourth inning due to cramping in his right forearm, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Greinke experienced a cramp in his forearm in the fourth inning and was able to finish the frame, but the Royals elected to remove him from the game as a precautionary measure. The team will wait to see how he feels Monday before determining his status going forward. If he's cleared to make his next start, Greinke tentatively lines up to start at home against the Padres on Saturday.