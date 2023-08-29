Greinke (1-13) took the loss against Pittsburgh on Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings.

Greinke came out of the bullpen in a bulk-relief role his last time out due to the fact he was coming off an IL stint with an elbow injury and didn't log any rehab appearances. The veteran was back working as a traditional starter Monday, though he may have still been moderately limited since he threw only 76 pitches. Greinke didn't pitch particularly poorly, giving up just two runs over his 4.2 frames, but he was still tagged with the loss since the Royals were shut out by Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. It's been a rough campaign for Greinke in his 19th big-league season -- he's tied for second in the league with 13 losses (only teammate Jordan Lyles has more) and has picked up only one victory while registering a poor 5.28 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 119.1 innings.