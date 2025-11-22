The Yankees did not tender Effross a contract for 2026 on Friday, making him a free agent.

Effross was filling a high-leverage role for the Cubs when he was acquired by the Yankees in 2022, but he was unable to stay healthy the next two seasons and spent most of 2025 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The right-hander gave up 10 earned run over 11 big-league appearances last year and also struggled to a 6.67 ERA over 29.2 innings at Triple-A.