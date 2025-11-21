Rivero was non-tendered by the Angels on Friday.

Rivero signed a minor-league deal with the Angels last December after spending the 2024 season as a member of Atlanta's organization. He spent most of the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Salt Lake, but he ended the season on the big club's roster after his contract was selected by the Angels in early September, going 6-for-33 with one steal, four runs and two RBI in the majors. Rivero will look to join a team in need of depth at catcher prior to the start of spring training.