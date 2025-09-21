Angels' Sebastian Rivero: Moves into No. 2 role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rivero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
After starting five times in six games from last Friday through Thursday, Rivero has moved into the backup role at catcher with Logan O'Hoppe recently making his return from the 7-day injured list. Expect Rivero to see light playing time over the final week of the season.
