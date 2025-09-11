default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rivero isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Seattle, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rivero started three straight games behind the plate upon coming up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, going 3-for-11 with two RBI and three runs scored in the process. He'll now receive a day off with Travis d'Arnaud set to catch for Jose Soriano and bat seventh.

More News