Patton was released by the Rangers on Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Patton has been with Triple-A Round Rock since returning from the injured list in May, and he's now been let go by the Rangers. The 34-year-old allowed three runs over seven innings in the majors, and he struggled at Round Rock with a 6.44 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB in 24 outings.
