Cishek asked for and was granted his release Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Cishek was up and down in his performance this spring, as he had an impressive 12:2 K:BB across 7.2 innings. However, he also allowed three home runs. This move indicates the team wasn't going to include Cishek on their Opening Day roster and he'll now look to latch on in another big-league bullpen.