The Red Sox granted Pannone his release from his minor-league contract Monday, with the left-hander planning to sign a deal with the Korea Baseball Organization's Kia Tigers, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

Pannone hadn't appeared in the big leagues since the 2019 season and wasn't in line for a call-up to Boston at any point in the near future, so he'll head overseas on what's presumably a more lucrative contract. In 14 appearances (12 starts) for Triple-A Worcester this season, Pannone contributed a 4.57 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 70:8 K:BB across 63 innings.