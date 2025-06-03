Cobb (hip) struck out three while allowing one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings in his first rehab start Friday with High-A West Michigan.

Cobb was shut down at the start of spring training due to right hip inflammation and has taken longer than expected to move past the injury, but he's finally reached the last stage of a lengthy recovery process. He was sharp Friday in his first start at any level in 2025, retiring all six batters he faced on 24 pitches. Cobb will likely need close to the full 30-day rehab window to get stretched out for a starting role, so he's not expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list until late June.