Lange (3-2) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while retiring just two batters to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Phillies.

Lange allowed four earned runs while retiring just a single batter in his last outing Sunday, and he struggled again Thursday, blowing his second save of the year in 12 chances. Before this rough two-game stretch, he had a dominant 1.11 ERA, but that has jumped to 3.20. Lange should still have some wiggle room as the team's closer, but continued poor play could lead to Jason Foley or Jose Cisnero potentially seeing some save opportunities.