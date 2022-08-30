Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Meadows (Achilles) took part in a workout at Comerica Park on Tuesday, but the 27-year-old remains without a timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. "We're still sorting through a game plan for him. We have not ramped him up to full activity," Hinch said of Meadows.

Meadows has been on the shelf since June 17, first on account of a positive COVID-19 test before he was diagnosed with strains of both of Achilles' tendons just over a week later. He started up a rehab assignment with Triple-A on Aug. 10, only to return to Detroit after playing in four games when he experienced a setback. He's made limited progress over the subsequent two weeks and still doesn't appear particularly close to a return, making it far from a certainty that Meadows is cleared to play before the end of the season. He's played in just 36 games during his inaugural campaign in Detroit, batting .250 with no home runs or stolen bases over 147 plate appearances.