The Tigers claimed Sousa off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Sousa will join his fourth different organization of the season. The 28-year-old has put up big strikeout totals during his time in the minors but has struggled during his big-league opportunities, posting a 9.00 ERA and 14:12 K:BB over 23 relief innings the last two seasons. Sousa will report to Triple-A Toledo.