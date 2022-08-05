Garcia had his contract selected by the Tigers, and he will start Friday's game against the Rays.
The right-hander was previously announced as Detroit's starter for the contest, and he's now officially been added to the big-league roster. Garcia made his season debut in a spot start for the Tigers last week and was demoted after giving up two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks across 3.2 innings July 29.
