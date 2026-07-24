Tigers' Casey Mize: Cleared to start Saturday

Mize (groin/wrist) is listed as the Tigers' scheduled starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Royals at Comerica Park.

Mize was forced out of his previous start Sunday in Anaheim midway through the fourth inning due to a mild aggravation of a groin injury in addition to a left wrist contusion, which he sustained after taking a comebacker off his hand. Per MLB.com, the right-hander wasn't troubled by either health concern while going through his normal routine between starts, so he should be free of restrictions during Saturday's outing. Since allowing a season-high five earned runs in his second start of the season April 6 in Minnesota, Mize has submitted a 2.43 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 69:14 K:BB in 70.1 innings over his subsequent 13 appearances.