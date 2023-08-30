Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Mize (elbow) battled some soreness and fatigue while throwing live batting practice Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mize cut the workout short at 18 pitches, though Hinch expressed optimism that it won't be a significant setback for the 26-year-old right-hander as he completes his recovery from Tommy John surgery. "I think he's fatiguing. I think he's tired," said Hinch. "I don't think he felt particularly great, which is expected." Mize could still perhaps begin a minor-league rehab assignment sometime in September and return to major-league action before the 2023 regular season comes to an end Oct. 1.