Tigers' Casey Mize: Exits early with injury

Mize exited Sunday's start against the Angels in fourth inning after being struck in the left hand by a comebacker, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Mize entered the bottom of the fourth inning having tossed three innings of one-run ball before he took a 108.8 mph ground ball from Jo Adell off his glove hand to open the frame. The right-hander was able to finish the play, throwing out Adell at first base, but Mize was then forced to exit the game. He was already up to 74 pitches on the day, and it's possible that his removal was simply precautionary. More information on the status of Mize moving forward will likely come in the near future.