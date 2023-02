Mize was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Tigers on Friday as he recovers from right elbow and back surgeries.

The Tigers needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Tyler Holton. Mize had Tommy John surgery last June and also underwent back surgery around the same time. He's begun a throwing program but is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 season.