Mize (12-5) took the loss against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 3.1 innings.

Mize struggled from the outset -- after facing four batters, he had already given up three baserunners and a run. The right-hander's outing didn't get much better, as he gave up three runs in the second frame and another in the fourth before he was pulled having recorded just one out in that inning. Overall, Mize finished with five runs on his ledger, the second-most he's given up in a game this year. He'll try to right the ship in his next start, which lines up to come against the Mets at home next week.