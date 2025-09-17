Mize allowed three runs on seven hits across 5.1 innings and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-5, 10-inning loss to the Guardians. He walked one and struck out eight.

Mize was in line for his sixth loss of the season before Kerry Carpenter homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game at 3-3 and force extra innings. It was a slight step back for Mize, who had allowed a total of three runs on nine hits across 11 innings in his previous two starts combined. On the bright side, the righty continued to display good strikeout potential lately. He has now fanned 16 batters in 11.1 innings over his last two appearances, and his 8.3 K/9 is a big improvement from the 6.9 mark he posted during the 2024 regular season. Mize will look to keep missing bats and try to get back into the win column in his next outing, which is penciled in for Sunday against Atlanta.