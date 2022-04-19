Mize, who was recently diagnosed with a medial elbow sprain, is considered day-to-day but remains without an official timeline to begin a throwing program, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mize is dealing with less soreness compared to when he first experienced pain in his elbow following his April 14 start against the Royals, but he'll continue to receive treatment until the Tigers are confident he's no longer dealing with symptoms of the injury. For what it's worth, the club seems optimistic that Mize's injury isn't a significant one, but his hazy recovery timeline could make it tough to justify holding him, especially in shallower mixed leagues.