Keith will undergo imaging after exiting Thursday's game against the Guardians with a back injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Keith was lifted after grabbing at the side of his back at the end of the second inning. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch described the injury as "very concerning," suggesting it's possible Keith strained something and could miss an extended amount of time. More will be known about Keith's status after the MRI results are in, which should be Friday.