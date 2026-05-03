Dingler went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Dingler teed off with two out and two on in the first inning to stake Detroit to a 3-0 lead, giving the team all the offense it would need in the win. The catcher has cooled off some after a hot start, as he's batting just .184 over his last 10 games compared to .302 through the first 19 games of the year. Dingler's overall stat line still looks good with an .825 OPS, six home runs and 23 RBI across 29 contests.