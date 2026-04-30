site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-dillon-dingler-sitting-out-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Tigers' Dillon Dingler: Sitting out Thursday
•
1 min read
Dingler is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Atlanta.
Dingler started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he'll get a breather for Thursday's matinee. Jake Rogers is behind the dish and batting ninth as the Tigers try to avoid the sweep.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read