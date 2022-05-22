The Tigers placed Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left ribcage sprain.
Shortly after Rodriguez was pulled from his start in Wednesday's loss to the Rays with left side discomfort, manager A.J. Hinch noted that the lefty would require a trip to the IL. The Tigers delayed making the move while awaiting the results of his MRI, which evidently revealed no oblique strain but instead an injury to his ribcage. Detroit has yet to reveal a timeline for Rodriguez's return as a result of the diagnosis, but he won't be eligible to come off the IL until early June regardless.
