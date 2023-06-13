Rodriguez (finger) has been increasing the intensity of his flat-ground throwing sessions, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Working his way back from a ruptured A4 pulley in his left index finger, Rodriguez began a throwing program a week ago and has been ramping things up slowly but surely. He hasn't been cleared for mound work yet, but that would seem to be around the corner. The left-hander could rejoin the Tigers' rotation sometime around the beginning of July, although that's a rough timetable.