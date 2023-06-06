Rodriguez (finger) played catch after being cleared to do so Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Tuesday marks the first time Rodriguez has thrown since landing on the 15-day injured list last week. His quick return to throwing is a positive sign; however, he likely still has a long recovery process ahead of him after being given a 6-to-8 week timeline Saturday.
