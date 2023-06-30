Rodriguez (finger) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four across 4.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's rehab outing with Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez has been sidelined since May 30 but managed his first rehab outing and threw 58 pitches. He generated only four swinging strikes, though he also drew 12 called strikes. It's likely that Rodriguez will make one more start in the minors, though the team could activate him for his next turn through the rotation and monitor his pitch count closely in his first appearance.