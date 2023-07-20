Rodriguez (6-5) allowed two runs on four hits across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Royals. He had no walks and struck out seven.

Rodriguez was sharp as he earned his second straight win, and the lefty had his longest outing since going seven innings back on May 10. He missed some time with a finger injury and had allowed seven runs over nine innings since returning from the injured list earlier this month, but he appeared to get back on track Wednesday. Rodriguez will take a strong 2.69 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively set for Monday against the Giants.